103-year-old woman receives Carilion’s 50,000th coronavirus vaccine dose

A 103-year-old from Salem is now protected from the coronavirus thanks to Carilion Clinic.

On Feb 20., Carilion Clinic officials announced they administered its 50,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Almeeds Bratton was the recipient.

Bratton received her second dose at the Berglund Center and said the key to a long, healthy life is, “Just trying to be good to everyone.”

The 50,000-dose milestone includes the first and second doses that Carilion has given out so far and does not include vaccines administered by the Virginia Department of Health.

“This is truly an exciting milestone,” said Chad Alvarez, senior director of pharmacy and the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “It’s a testament to our partnership with VDH and ongoing community collaboration throughout Carilion’s service area. We are excited and honored to continue our partnerships with the leadership of the local health districts in our region to assist with the ongoing vaccination efforts.”

If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, you can pre-register here. For more information about Virginia’s vaccine distribution, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.