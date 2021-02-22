New online COVID vaccine tool helps you easily find vaccination sites

People can now find nearby COVID-19 vaccine sites with ease.

UnitedHealthcare has launched an online COVID-19 vaccine locator tool, available in English and Spanish.

To find where you can be vaccinated, click the link above and enter your zip code.

You’ll then see the most up-to-date vaccine resources by state and county health departments, as well as retail pharmacies in your area.

The site also provides resources on eligibility guidelines, signing up for alerts and scheduling appointments.