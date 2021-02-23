Roanoke Valley’s COVID vaccine supply set to more than doubles thanks to pharmacies

ROANOKE, Va. – More COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming to the Roanoke Valley.

Thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are receiving 3,700 doses this week on top of the more than 3,000 weekly doses the districts have already been receiving.

VDH is working with those pharmacies to prioritize people most at-risk, which will help improve distribution overall.

“It frees us up a little bit to start expanding access to vaccine for some of our other essential workers, so we are actively planning for that,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of both health districts.

The local health department expects to receive about 2,000 weekly doses through this program moving forward.

This month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the general population can expect vaccines available for them for by mid-to-late May or early June.

Morrow said she believes that’s a realistic timeline for our area as well, but is cautiously optimistic.