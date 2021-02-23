Woman hospitalized after police say she was shot inside northwest Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after police said she was shot inside a home in northwest Roanoke.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Oakland Boulevard NW around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call about gunshots and a person who was shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman inside a home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and she was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers said they also found property damage from gunshots on the outside of the house.

Authorities said no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.