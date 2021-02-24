Authorities searching for truck wanted in connection to theft at Bedford County car wash

Truck wanted in connection to theft and property damage at Bedford County car wash

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a truck wanted in connection to property damage and theft at a car wash in Bedford County.

Deputies said the incident happened between 10:30 and 10:52 on Tuesday night at Cascade Carwash off of Stewartsville Road.

The truck is a 90′s model Nissan pickup with farm use tags on the front and possibly Virginia tag VSM-6700 on the back, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Brown at 540-586-7827 or submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-798-5900, online or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device. Anyone who offers tips via Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.