Authorities searching for truck wanted in connection to theft at Bedford County car wash

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford County, Crime
Truck wanted in connection to theft and property damage at Bedford County car wash (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a truck wanted in connection to property damage and theft at a car wash in Bedford County.

Deputies said the incident happened between 10:30 and 10:52 on Tuesday night at Cascade Carwash off of Stewartsville Road.

The truck is a 90′s model Nissan pickup with farm use tags on the front and possibly Virginia tag VSM-6700 on the back, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Brown at 540-586-7827 or submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-798-5900, online or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device. Anyone who offers tips via Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

