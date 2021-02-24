Gov. Northam relaxes restrictions as coronavirus rates fall, vaccinations rise

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting next week, outdoor events will be able to have more people in attendance.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday morning, citing a steady decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations and infection rates and an increase in vaccinations.

“Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of all Virginians, hospitalization and positivity rates across the Commonwealth are the lowest they have been in nearly three months,” said Governor Northam.

Below are some of the major changes, which will go into effect on March 1: