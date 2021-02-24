Gov. Northam relaxes restrictions as coronavirus rates fall, vaccinations rise

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting next week, outdoor events will be able to have more people in attendance.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during his press conference on Wednesday morning, citing a steady decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations and infection rates and an increase in vaccinations.
“Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of all Virginians, hospitalization and positivity rates across the Commonwealth are the lowest they have been in nearly three months,” said Governor Northam.
Below are some of the major changes, which will go into effect on March 1:
- Social gatherings: Up to 25 people will now be allowed at outdoor social gatherings, with the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings remaining at 10
- Entertainment venues: Outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues will now be able to have 1,000 people or operate at 30% capacity — whichever is lower. Indoor venues must still operate at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people.
- Dining: The sale, consumption and possession of alcohol will now be allowed until midnight, extended from 10 p.m.
- Overnight summer camps: Starting on May 1, overnight summer camps will be allowed to open with strict restrictions in place. Registration can start now.