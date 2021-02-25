Man shot while driving, crashes into unoccupied vehicle in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening that caused a driver to crash into another vehicle.

At about 5:30 p.m., an officer was in the 2400 block of Salem Turnpike NW when they heard shots fired. The officer located an injured person at the corner of 24th Street/Salem Turnpike NW.

Police said the victim, an adult male, was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, police found that the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW and the victim was driving when he was shot.

This caused the man’s vehicle to crash into another unoccupied vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Authorities found no suspects on the scene and no arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.