One hurt, one charged with arson after fire at Danville hotel

DANVILLE, Va. – One person is hurt and another has been charged with arson after a fire at a hotel in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department said crews arrived at the Astoria Hotel, located at 1030 Piney Forest Road, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they said they could see light smoke coming from room 22 on the first floor. After entering, crews said they found a mattress on fire and fire in the bathtub.

Authorities said the person staying in the room was not there at the time of the fire and crews were able to get the fire under control by 6:40 a.m. The person staying in the room was treated on the scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew and then taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Authorities said the Fire Marshal’s office investigated the cause of the fire and determined that incendiary.

Qwalon Watlington has been charged with arson and authorities say he is in custody.