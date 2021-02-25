Roanoke City Schools approves four-day in-person learning plan for certain students

After nearly a year without a full week of in-person learning, some students in the city of Roanoke will be returning to classrooms soon.

On Wednesday, Roanoke City Public Schools approved a plan that will bring all elementary students and some secondary students back into the classroom for four days a week starting next month.

Under the plan, secondary students with disabilities, students without housing, ESL students, truant and academically vulnerable students will be in school four days a week. Secondary students that don’t fall in these groups will continue attending in-person classes for two days a week unless scheduled otherwise.

According to the plan, Noel C. Taylor and Forest Park Academy will also have in-person classes available and all students will still have the option to learn virtually.