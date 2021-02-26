Ad Council launches largest campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Some hope to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with vaccination education. That’s why the Ad Council is launching their largest campaign in history.

Partnering with grassroots and social media platforms, the Ad Council is pushing the message “it’s up to you.”

Reminding people of human connection moments before the pandemic, the campaign is targeting the 40% of Americans who are still hesitant to get the vaccine.

“Your questions are ok, your hesitancy is ok,” Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer Michelle Hillman said. “We are trying to normalize that for people. Hopefully, that drops their guard a little bit and opens their aperture to receive the messages.”

The campaign is expected to run on all platforms for several months.