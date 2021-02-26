Authorities investigating shots fired in northwest Roanoke

Authorities are investigating after police said shots were fired in northwest Roanoke on Thursday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 6th and Gilmer Avenue after they received a call about a robbery. Authorities said they discovered that shots were fired.

Officers said there is one female victim who was not hurt during the incident.

There are no suspects in custody but authorities said there are people of interest.

