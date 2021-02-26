Police investigating 14-year-old Covington boy’s death

COVINGTON, Va. – Police are investigating the death of a Covington teen boy’s death that was discovered on Thursday.

At about 7:22 a.m., the Covington Emergency Medical Service responded to 201 E. Prospect Street for a report of an unresponsive 14-year-old boy who they say was not breathing.

When crews arrived, they found that the boy had passed away sometime during the night.

The Covington Police Department is working with Virginia State Police to investigate this incident and determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Covington Police at 540-965-6333.