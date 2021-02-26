What’s News Today: vaccine updates, ‘Empty Bowls’

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a work session today. It will discuss the budget for the next fiscal year which starts on July 1st.

The Virginia Department of Health holds a second dose clinic today in Danville. Those who received their first shots on January 29th at the Danville Community Market will receive their second shots today. This clinic is by appointment only.

God’s Storehouse in Danville will hold its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser today and tomorrow. Because of the pandemic, things are going to look different this year. Tickets are sold for specific time slots, where you will go and pick out a bowl and receive a voucher for a local restaurant, which can be used in the next two weeks. There are still times available.

Middle school students in the Virginia Virtual Academy will get to hear from two prominent African-American leaders. Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder and Judge Rossie Alston, Jr. will speak to the students. Wilder was the first Black governor in the United States, serving from 1990-1994. Alston was confirmed as a judge to the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2019.