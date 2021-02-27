64-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Franklin County Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened at about 6:21 a.m. on Route 40, nearly a mile east of Henry Road.

A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling west on Route 40 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Ford F-150, traveling east on Route 40 head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 64-year-old Bruce Benjamin Angell, of Ferrum, was injured in the crash and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police said Angell was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Harden James Crum, also of Ferrum, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.