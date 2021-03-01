Crews on scene of house fire in northeast Roanoke

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in northeast Roanoke

Crews are currently working to put out a fire in northeast Roanoke, according to authorities.

Crews responded to a call for a fire in the 500 block of Light Street NE just before 1 p.m., according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said that when crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the roof line of the home.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews are working to put out the fire as of 1:15 p.m.

