First responders discover six-foot-long alligator in Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Over the weekend, Franklin County first responders were greeted by an unexpected resident with scales.

While responding to a house fire, crews discovered Smiley, a six-foot-long alligator.

@fcdps resources responded to a residential fire yesterday and found a 6 foot alligator in the home. Today "Smiley" was turned over to a rescue group and after medical test will be placed into a natural habitat pic.twitter.com/ZBlkoiCHf9 — FCDPS (@FCDPS) February 27, 2021

The homeowners had been keeping Smiley as a pet for about 8 years, according to the Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson.

The 12-year-old alligator was sent to a rescue group on Saturday and will be placed into a natural habitat after medical tests.