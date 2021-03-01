57ºF

First responders discover six-foot-long alligator in Franklin County home

The homeowners had been keeping the alligator as a pet

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

First responders discover 6-foot-long alligator in Franklin County home (Franklin County, VA Department of Public Safety)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Over the weekend, Franklin County first responders were greeted by an unexpected resident with scales.

While responding to a house fire, crews discovered Smiley, a six-foot-long alligator.

The homeowners had been keeping Smiley as a pet for about 8 years, according to the Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson.

The 12-year-old alligator was sent to a rescue group on Saturday and will be placed into a natural habitat after medical tests.

