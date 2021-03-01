Roanoke Valley SPCA expands annual fundraiser to help more pets in need

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to put your paws to the pavement for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The Virtual Tail Chaser Challenge is officially underway and runs through March 27.

The annual fundraiser has more options for you to participate this year. You can walk or run a 5k, 10k, half marathon or full marathon, or bike 25, 50 or 100 miles.

All money raised supports pets in need in our community. Right now, the shelter is really focused on pet retention programs.

“If we can help keep an animal with their person, if they’re already in a loving home and maybe, especially with COVID, there’s just some financial issues or struggles that people are facing now, if we can do what we can to keep those animals in their home, that’s our focus,” said Julie Rickmond, marketing and communications director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The goal is to raise $50,000.

Click here to register and learn more about the event.