Here’s how you can travel safely during your spring break vacation

Spring is quickly approaching which means some people are already marking their calendars for vacation.

If you have upcoming plans, here are four tips that the Transportation Security Administration recommends:

Keep your masks on:

Masks have to be worn in all airports in support of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Emergency order. Some airlines will also require you to wear a mask while on the airplane.

Don’t bring prohibited items:

Take a look at the “What Can I Bring?” guide and see what you can and can’t bring to limit physical contact with TSA officers.

Bring needed items for security checkpoint:

You will need your I.D. and liquids can’t be more than 3.4 ounces. Hand sanitizer can be up to 12 ounces.

Don’t bring a gun to checkpoints:

Guns have to be reviewed at check-in and must be stored in checked baggage.