One person rescued from car partially submerged in water in Roanoke

Crews are working to rescue a person from a submerged car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

One person is in the hospital after crews rescued them from a car partially submerged in water in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews said they were dispatched to 13th Street and North Ave. NE around 7:35 a.m.

Authorities said the person has non-serious injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are currently on the scene of a water rescue in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to 13th Street and North Ave. NE around 7:35 a.m.

When units arrived, they said they found one vehicle submerged in water with one person still inside.

