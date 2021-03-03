One person rescued from car partially submerged in water in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE
One person is in the hospital after crews rescued them from a car partially submerged in water in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Crews said they were dispatched to 13th Street and North Ave. NE around 7:35 a.m.
Authorities said the person has non-serious injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
Crews are currently on the scene of a water rescue in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Authorities said crews were dispatched to 13th Street and North Ave. NE around 7:35 a.m.
When units arrived, they said they found one vehicle submerged in water with one person still inside.
