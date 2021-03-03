40ºF

One person rescued from car partially submerged in water in Roanoke

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke
Crews are working to rescue a person from a submerged car in Roanoke (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

One person is in the hospital after crews rescued them from a car partially submerged in water in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews said they were dispatched to 13th Street and North Ave. NE around 7:35 a.m.

Authorities said the person has non-serious injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are currently on the scene of a water rescue in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to 13th Street and North Ave. NE around 7:35 a.m.

When units arrived, they said they found one vehicle submerged in water with one person still inside.

