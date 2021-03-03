64ºF

Local News

Roanoke man indicted, arrested in connection with deadly August shooting

Fluellen was indicted by a grand jury and then arrested by police on Tuesday

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Crime
,
Shooting
Abdul Fluellen, of Roanoke (Roanoke City Jail)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing someone last August.

Abdul Fluellen, 31 of Roanoke, faces charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The two charges are connected to the shooting death of 27-year-old Malik Sims on Aug. 20, 2021.

27-year-old Malik Sims was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Garden City Boulevard and Riverland Road near Dollar General. (Photos courtesy of the family of Malik Sims)

During the investigation, detectives identified Fluellen as a suspect and when the detectives presented this case to the March meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, indictments for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were issued.

Fluellen was then found and arrested without incident on Tuesday.

Sims’ death was the city’s second in two days, following a shooting at a Roanoke McDonald’s the day prior.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: