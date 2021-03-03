Roanoke man indicted, arrested in connection with deadly August shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing someone last August.
Abdul Fluellen, 31 of Roanoke, faces charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The two charges are connected to the shooting death of 27-year-old Malik Sims on Aug. 20, 2021.
During the investigation, detectives identified Fluellen as a suspect and when the detectives presented this case to the March meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, indictments for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were issued.
Fluellen was then found and arrested without incident on Tuesday.
Sims’ death was the city’s second in two days, following a shooting at a Roanoke McDonald’s the day prior.