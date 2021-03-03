Virginia Tech is planning a virtual graduation ceremony this spring

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This May, Virginia Tech will once again honor its graduating class in a virtual manner.

On May 14 at 6:15 p.m. the Class of 2021 will be honored during an online webcast.

While the ceremony will be virtual, the university is planning for some in-person moments as restrictions on gatherings could potentially loosen by May.

While Virginia did see some guidelines for outdoor activities lifted last week, Virginia Tech says that doesn’t include commencement ceremonies.

University leaders hope that by May, more restrictions will be lifted, allowing for small graduation gatherings; however, those gatherings would not include the friends and family of graduates.

Virginia Tech will continue to post updates to its Spring 2021 commencement plan at https://vt.edu/commencement.html.