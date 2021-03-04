Lynchburg City Schools announce updates for ‘Return to Learn’ plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City School leaders said they’re increasing the number of in-person instruction days for some of their youngest learners.

Officials announced Wednesday that pre-k through second-grade students will return for in-person instruction four days a week starting on Tuesday, April 13.

The students will return to in-person instruction four days a week from Tuesday-Friday with Monday as a remote learning day for all.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards said they’re basing the extended instruction off data from the Mayo Clinic.

“The research shows that our youngest learners, so we’re talking right pre-k through two learners, are less likely to be spreaders and shedders,” said Edwards.

To fit more students into the classrooms, LCS is using suggestions from the American Academy of Pediatrics to move desks closer together.

“We know that six feet of social distancing is still the recommendation from CDC, and it’s the best, but we will have to consider three feet of social distancing as acceptable in order to get more students in,” said Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh.

School leaders added they will continue to have a mask and sanitization policy, while families continue to have a full-remote learning option offered to them.

LCS is also in the early stages of planning summer programs and the next school year.

“We anticipate that for the Fall, we will have an in-person learning opportunity for our students five days a week,” said Pugh.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, several members suggested expanding the upcoming, four-day in-person module through fifth. 10 News asked about it during Wednesday’s news conference, and school leaders said they are looking into it.