Lynchburg steering committee suggests putting education task force on pause during pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city and school leaders met virtually Wednesday to discuss the future of a special task force focused on education.

Members of the steering committee for The Future of Education Task Force suggested putting the group on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council appointed the task force in 2019 to gather and analyze information, then make recommendations to the school board.

“While there may be a role for the task force in the future, it is premature to activate them again considering COVID,” said Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright, a member of the task force steering committee.

Other members agreed they believe the task force could add value in the future.

School leaders pointed out that while the group may be on pause, they’re still focused on the future of education in the Hill City.