Roanoke man sentenced to over 12 years on child pornography charges

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is facing over a dozen years in federal prison on child enticement and child pornography charges.

Roger Allen Bellini, 31, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

Authorities said that Bellini used an online chat website to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a 12-year-old child and later persuaded the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct over video chat.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Roanoke to 150 months in federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.

Court documents showed that a Department of Homeland Security unit learned that Bellini used an online messaging service to send and receive child pornography. A forensic review shows that he possessed dozens of videos and hundreds of images of child pornography.

Bellini admitted to using the screen capture software to record his computer screen while video chatting with the 12-year-old child.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security- Homeland Security Investigations. Department of Justice Trial Attorney Leslie Fisher, Trial Attorney Eduardo Palomo, and Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Swartz prosecuted the case for the United States.