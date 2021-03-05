Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson announces bid for Virginia governor

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo Maricopa County elections officials count ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. Eight years after carving the heart out of a landmark voting rights law, the Supreme Court is looking at putting new limits on efforts to combat racial discrimination in voting. The justices are taking up a case about Arizona restrictions on ballot collection and another policy that penalizes voters who cast ballots in the wrong precinct. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson has announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.

Johnson made the announcement on Thursday and said that she is throwing her hat in the ring because the Commonwealth needs a tangible difference.

According to a flyer handed out at her announcement, her top priorities will be “creating good jobs, keeping our communities safe and building strong schools.”

Johnson served as Roanoke City Sheriff from 2006 to 2013.