Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson announces bid for Virginia governor

Former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson has announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.
Johnson made the announcement on Thursday and said that she is throwing her hat in the ring because the Commonwealth needs a tangible difference.
According to a flyer handed out at her announcement, her top priorities will be “creating good jobs, keeping our communities safe and building strong schools.”
Johnson served as Roanoke City Sheriff from 2006 to 2013.
