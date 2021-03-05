Wanted Danville man arrested in connection with February homicide

Avion Burton is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jaylan Fitzgerald on Feb. 3, 2021.

DANVILLE, Va. – One of the men charged in connection to a homicide in Danville in February was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Danville Police.

Authorities said Avion Burton was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jaylan Fitzgerald and was at large since Feb. 4. Earlquan Williams also faces a charge of second-degree murder and was arrested at his home on Feb. 10.

Fitzgerald’s body was found in the 600 block of Cabell Street, according to police. Authorities said they believe Fitzgerald and Burton knew one another and that this was not a random act.

Investigators tracked Burton to a house in Danville where he was arrested without incident, police said. He is currently being held at Danville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.