ROANOKE, Va. – Crews cleared a runway after a small plane crash landed at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Saturday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., a Cessna T210N with two people on board crash landed at the airport.

Authorities said no one was hurt.

The airport’s Rescue and Firefighting and Operations crews responded to the incident.

Officials said the aircraft was removed from the runway with clean-up soon wrapping up.