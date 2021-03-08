Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital to loosen restrictions this week

LEXINGTON, Va. – Starting Tuesday, people will be able to visit their loved ones at the Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital.

The Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital will be relaxing its visitation policy after most Carilion hospitals did the same a week ago.

Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m., Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital will switch from the highly restricted red level to the just restricted visitation of its yellow level.

The yellow level allows most patients to have one adult visitor per day while the red level does not allow visitors with few exceptions.

Carilion raised its visitation restrictions to red level back in December.

Click here to learn more about the restrictions at each facility.