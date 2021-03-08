Franklin County soup kitchen, thrift store in need of volunteers to serve growing need

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Rocky Mount non-profit is asking for your help to continue serving a growing number of people in need.

Stepping Stone Mission helps struggling community members with a daily soup kitchen and more recently, a thrift store.

On average, they feed about 350 people a week. More and more people are seeking their services.

They’re doing their best to pull it off, all while being short-staffed.

Now, they’re in critical need of volunteers to help cook, serve and work in the thrift store.

“We need to have the manpower to keep everything going and just people who are committed who are really excited about doing it just make a huge difference so we’re really anxious to get people on board who have a heart for what we’re doing,” said Ruth Carey with Stepping Stone Mission.

Click here to learn more if you’re interested in volunteering.