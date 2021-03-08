Lynchburg City Schools kicks off ‘Operation Student Engagement’ campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘Operation Student Engagement’ is the latest mission for Lynchburg City School leaders.

The new campaign has teachers and staff traveling to neighborhoods to interact with the community, answer questions and have fun with students.

LCS made a stop to the Dearington Apartments Monday to hand out food, instructional materials, school supplies and prizes.

Dr. Crystal Edwards, LCS superintendent, said they want to keep students motivated.

“We just felt it was important to bring the lessons, the learning to the kids, to the families in the neighborhood to show how much we care about our families,” said Dr. Edwards.

LCS plans to hold more community events throughout the Summer in preparation for the Fall. That’s when they anticipate offering in-person instruction five days a week.