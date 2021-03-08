Lynchburg needs volunteers for regional vaccination clinic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The city of Lynchburg needs volunteers to run their regional vaccination clinic.

The pod at the Candler’s Station Shopping Center is currently open once or twice a week and by appointment only.

City leaders say they need about 50 volunteers for every four-hour shift.

Those with medical credentials can sign up for positions such as vaccinators and observers, while everyone else can help enter data and replenish supplies.

“Any of these positions are available to them, where they can see what the job description is, see what the expectations are; and they can see that through our website. They also get training so that when they come here and they volunteer to do something, they watch a video that we’ve created,” said Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser.

Ad

You can register to help through a new website or call 434-477-5959.