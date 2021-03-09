Danville police looking for person of interest in February shooting

Authorities are searching for the person seen in this surveillance footage in connection to a February shooting

Authorities are searching for a person of interest who is wanted in connection to a Danville shooting in February.

According to police, someone shot into a vehicle with two people inside early on Feb. 24. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old man, was shot several times. The passenger got into the drivers’ seat and drove the victim to Sovah Health emergency room, police said.

Investigators said they discovered the shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Main Street and found a person of interest in surveillance footage. He was seen driving a dark-colored Nissan Altima with no front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.