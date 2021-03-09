Franklin County school board increases in-person learning on split vote

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Students in Franklin County are headed back to the classroom for more in-person learning over the course of the next month.

On Monday night the school board received an update on the plan.

They unanimously approved bringing Pre-K through 8th graders back full time starting next month as recommended by the superintendent.

For high school students, the superintendent recommended they remain on a hybrid schedule, except for failing seniors. There are about 150 senior students at risk of not graduating, and the superintendent recommended only those students and select others return full-time in-person.

The board however approved a plan by a 5-3 vote to bring all secondary students back, with the failing seniors earlier in the month and the remainder of the students later in the month.

The majority of the board felt mitigation practices were in place to protect students.