Downtown Roanoke launches St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is getting creative to get you in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

You can participate in a scavenger hunt, taking you to ten downtown locations featuring different holiday-inspired artwork.

It all starts at the kiosk at the base of the pedestrian bridge, next to the Wells Fargo tower. There, you’ll find a riddle guiding you to all the stops.

“We were just trying to find a way to get people to come around downtown and explore. Of course, our goal is always to get people to shop and dine in the businesses, support these local businesses down here. So it’s a fun way and of course, it’s beautiful outside, so a nice way to encourage people to get outside and enjoy themselves,” said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications manager for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

You’re encouraged to post pictures along your journey using #RoanokeStPats. That could win you one of five $100 Downtown Roanoke gift cards.

The hunt runs through March 21.