Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store returning to outdoor performances in April

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – People will soon be able to enjoy their favorite old-time and bluegrass tunes while basking in the sun.

The Floyd Country Store announced that its Friday Night Backyard Jamboree is returning to outdoor in-person performances next month.

Last summer, the store held the Jamboree outdoors for a few months before winter.

Prior to July 2020 and since late last year, all other Jamborees have been only virtual.

The upcoming shows will be every Friday at 6 p.m. with seating opening up at 5:30 p.m.

A new band will perform each week for two hours and while the event is free, fans can donate $8 to support performers.

Below is a schedule of which groups you can expect to see:

Ad

The Black Twig Pickers on April 2

The Little Stony Nighthawks on April 9

The New Macedon Rangers on April 16

Five Mile Mountain Road on April 23

The Hazy Mountain String Band on April 30

Alcohol and dogs are not allowed at these events.

If you can’t make it, the shows will still be live-streamed on the Floyd Country Store’s Facebook page or YouTube.