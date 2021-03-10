Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store returning to outdoor performances in April

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – People will soon be able to enjoy their favorite old-time and bluegrass tunes while basking in the sun.
The Floyd Country Store announced that its Friday Night Backyard Jamboree is returning to outdoor in-person performances next month.
Last summer, the store held the Jamboree outdoors for a few months before winter.
Prior to July 2020 and since late last year, all other Jamborees have been only virtual.
The upcoming shows will be every Friday at 6 p.m. with seating opening up at 5:30 p.m.
A new band will perform each week for two hours and while the event is free, fans can donate $8 to support performers.
Below is a schedule of which groups you can expect to see:
- The Black Twig Pickers on April 2
- The Little Stony Nighthawks on April 9
- The New Macedon Rangers on April 16
- Five Mile Mountain Road on April 23
- The Hazy Mountain String Band on April 30
Alcohol and dogs are not allowed at these events.
If you can’t make it, the shows will still be live-streamed on the Floyd Country Store’s Facebook page or YouTube.