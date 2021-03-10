What’s News Today: New restaurant, new school

There’s a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration today at Chris’s Coffee and Custard in Roanoke. The cafe was created to employ and train people with special abilities, where everyone feels comfortable and part of the community. The business was bound by mother and son team Beth and Chris Woodrum.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will discuss allowing cell towers on a building at Valley View. US Cellular is proposing to put six antennas and equipment cabinets on the roof of the building where Michael’s is located. The application says four of the antennas will be visible from Valley View Boulevard with the others facing the parking lot.

Today is the last day to submit applications for Roanoke City School Board. Three vacancies are coming up on June 30th. One person is not eligible for reappointment due to term limits. Applications are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. In Roanoke, school board members are appointed by City Council.

Ad

There’s a ribbon-cutting today at 1:30 p.m. for the new Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County. This is the first new school built in the county since the mid-1990s. It replaces the old school, which was built in 1939. 420 students in pre-K through 5th grade attend the school.

Students in Henry County will return to the classroom starting today. School closed to in-person instruction in November due to the pandemic. Most students will receive hybrid instruction.