Gov. Ralph Northam says some COVID-19 responses ‘probably’ could have been different

Friday, March 12, 2021, marks one year since Virginia entered a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that time, thousands of people have died, thousands more have been infected with the virus, and everyday life as we knew has changed.

“We’ve learned a lot,” admitted Gov. Ralph Northam. “Are there things that we could have done differently? Probably!”

The governor leads the fight and acknowledges we went into the pandemic with so many unknowns.

Restaurants closed. Schools went virtual. Events became a thing of the past.

Adam Barnes’ story is perhaps one that encapsulates so many. The professional photographer works for himself and quickly realized how hard receiving unemployment benefits and other assistance would be, especially for independent contractors.

“Probably mid to late summer before I started to receive some of that assistance,” stated Barnes.

One year later and thanks to the advancements of modern-day science, things are slowly opening with vaccines rolling out.

“Further down into later this year and into 2022 it looks like it will be quite a busy year,” admitted an optimistic Barnes.

“If we all continue to work together, I really think we can put the pandemic behind us and get back to our normal lives,” said Northam.