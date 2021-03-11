Wine-focused restaurant in downtown Roanoke cuts the ribbon

ROANOKE, Va. – Southwest Virginia wine aficionados now have a new place to dine.

Well Hung Vineyard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its downtown Roanoke restaurant Wednesday morning. It is the company’s second location, following the original restaurant in the Charlottesville area.

The Roanoke restaurant has been open for three weeks prior to the ribbon-cutting. Owner Anthony Herring reports more than 1,500 customers have come to eat there so far, and he expects that number to keep growing quickly as downtown Roanoke develops.

“The growth of Roanoke is going to be interesting to watch over the next five years,” Herring said. “With the tourism and people moving downtown, it’s going to be fun to watch the progress.”

The restaurant is located at 402 S. Jefferson Street.