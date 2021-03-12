Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Martinsville convenience store

Ombae Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at a Martinsville convenience store

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The second suspect in the shooting at a Valero convenience store in Martinsville last month has been arrested, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police said following an argument on Feb. 6 just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot at the Valero at 1105 Brookdale Street between Ombae Johnson, Dasyne Hairston, and Deangelo Howard, Johnson shot Howard with a firearm.

Howard was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment and Hairston was arrested on Feb. 8, according to police.

Johnson, 21, of Martinsville was arrested on Thursday and charged with the following:

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious wounding - felony

Shoot into an occupied dwelling - felony

Reckless handling of a firearm - misdemeanor

Authorities said that Johnson is being held without bond in Martinsville City Jail.

According to the police department, this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Hines or Sgt. Ratcliffe at 276-403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.