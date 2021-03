ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are warning the Rockbridge County community about a runaway teen Friday night.

Authorities said a 15-year-old boy escaped police custody in the Fancy Hill area.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and an orange hat, and police said he has brown hair.

Police are asking that people make sure their homes and vehicles are secure and to contact law enforcement if they see the teen boy.

Authorities did not disclose a picture of the teen.