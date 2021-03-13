How addressing trauma can reduce gun violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s gun violence task force is learning how addressing trauma could help reduce violence.

During a virtual meeting Friday, members heard from trauma experts.

They said gun violence, abuse, poverty, racism and discrimination are all things that can cause trauma, which can affect mental and physical health, brain function and even genetics.

Experts said it’s important to build resilience in the community. People should show empathy, be culturally humble and willing to learn about someone else’s experiences to listen and help them overcome their trauma.

“It is important for any individual working with others to look at trauma in a different perspective, through their eyes and their shoes and a different lens,” said one trauma expert, Taisha Steele.

On Monday, Roanoke City Council is expected to vote to establish a gun violence commission to take all the planning from the past year and put it into action.