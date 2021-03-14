4 dead, 6-month-old girl missing after Indianapolis shooting

Police searching for 25-year-old man connected to the disappearance of a 6-month-old girl and quadruple murder. (Courtesy: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS – Police say a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night is a homicide with multiple victims, according to WTHR.

IMPD officers were called to the 1900 block of E New York Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Scene of a "homicide with multiple victims" in Indianapolis. (Courtesy: WTHR-TV) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Police initially said they found one victim with a gunshot wound who was in critical condition. Police later said the scene was “now a homicide with multiple victims.”

Officials at the scene tell WTHR that four victims have been pronounced dead in this incident. Police believe it is a domestic situation.

IMPD is looking for 6-month-old Malia Halfacre, who police were not able to find while investigating this incident. Police say the girl is believed to be with Malik Halfacre, 25, who is likely driving a 2012 black Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate CJA272.

Malik is considered armed in dangerous, according to IMPD.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information is released.