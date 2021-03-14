Lynchburg man arrested for malicious wounding in connection to convenience store robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man with malicious wounding and robbery at a convenience store parking lot Saturday night.

At about 11:53 p.m., officers responded to 1401 Park Avenue after a man reported he had been attacked and robbed in the parking lot of the Z Mart. Authorities said the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and no shots were fired in this incident.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jeremy David Wilson, of Lynchburg, and arrested him on Sunday.

Wilson is charged with malicious wounding and robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Davis at 434-455-6166.