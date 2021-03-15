50ºF

Thirteen charged in connection with Radford fight caught on video

Ten have been arrested, three remain wanted

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Radford
,
Crime
,
New River Valley
Police are investigating a fight involving Radford University students at this off-campus house on Fairfax Street. (WSLS)

Thirteen people have been charged in connection to a fight in Radford that was caught on video last month, according to police.

The video has been seen thousands of times since the fight on Feb. 22 at a house on Fairfax Street.

All thirteen people were charged with the following:

  • Breaking and entering
  • Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
  • Assault by mob
  • Felony destruction of property
  • Conspiracy to commit destruction of property

Authorities said they have arrested the following and they are all being held on secured bond at New River Valley Regional Jail:

  • Martin Curviello, 19
  • Logan Hall, 19
  • Garrett Kaplan, 21
  • Joshua Markwood, 20
  • Jacob McDonough, 22
  • Nicholas Ortiz, 20
  • Trenton Pettigrew, 22
  • Joel Varone, 21
  • Scott Volles, 21
  • Trey Walters, 21

The following people are still wanted, according to police:

  • Dominic Barbour, 21,
  • Corey Johnson, 20
  • Reese Noel, 19

Anyone with information on the location of those still wanted is asked to call 540-731-3624.

