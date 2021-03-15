Thirteen charged in connection with Radford fight caught on video

Thirteen people have been charged in connection to a fight in Radford that was caught on video last month, according to police.
The video has been seen thousands of times since the fight on Feb. 22 at a house on Fairfax Street.
All thirteen people were charged with the following:
- Breaking and entering
- Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- Assault by mob
- Felony destruction of property
- Conspiracy to commit destruction of property
Authorities said they have arrested the following and they are all being held on secured bond at New River Valley Regional Jail:
- Martin Curviello, 19
- Logan Hall, 19
- Garrett Kaplan, 21
- Joshua Markwood, 20
- Jacob McDonough, 22
- Nicholas Ortiz, 20
- Trenton Pettigrew, 22
- Joel Varone, 21
- Scott Volles, 21
- Trey Walters, 21
The following people are still wanted, according to police:
- Dominic Barbour, 21,
- Corey Johnson, 20
- Reese Noel, 19
Anyone with information on the location of those still wanted is asked to call 540-731-3624.