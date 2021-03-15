Thirteen charged in connection with Radford fight caught on video

Police are investigating a fight involving Radford University students at this off-campus house on Fairfax Street.

Thirteen people have been charged in connection to a fight in Radford that was caught on video last month, according to police.

The video has been seen thousands of times since the fight on Feb. 22 at a house on Fairfax Street.

All thirteen people were charged with the following:

Breaking and entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Assault by mob

Felony destruction of property

Conspiracy to commit destruction of property

Authorities said they have arrested the following and they are all being held on secured bond at New River Valley Regional Jail:

Martin Curviello, 19

Logan Hall, 19

Garrett Kaplan, 21

Joshua Markwood, 20

Jacob McDonough, 22

Nicholas Ortiz, 20

Trenton Pettigrew, 22

Joel Varone, 21

Scott Volles, 21

Trey Walters, 21

The following people are still wanted, according to police:

Dominic Barbour, 21,

Corey Johnson, 20

Reese Noel, 19

Anyone with information on the location of those still wanted is asked to call 540-731-3624.