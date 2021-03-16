Gov. Northam restores civil rights for more than 69,000 Virginians

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam outlined his plans to legalize marijuana and announced his intention to give teachers a raise Wednesday during an annual address to state lawmakers.

RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly 70,000 former inmates in Virginia have had their civil rights restored, including the right to vote.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Going forward, any Virginian released from incarceration will be eligible o have their rights restored, even if they are still under community supervision. According to the governor’s office, this builds on reforms made over the last decade including streamlining the application, getting rid of the waiting period and doing away with the prerequisite that court costs and fees are paid before having rights restored.

“Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” said Governor Northam. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past. If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully—and this policy does just that.”

Under current law, anyone convicted of a felony in the Commonwealth loses the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary and carry a firearm.

“Restoring the rights of Virginians who have served their time makes it easier for these men and women to move forward with their lives,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “I am proud of Governor Northam’s initiative to welcome these individuals back into society. All Virginians deserve to have their voices heard, and these changes demonstrate the Northam Administration’s continued commitment to second chances, rehabilitation, and restorative justice.”

According to the governor’s office, this decision was made using eligibility criteria that mirrors a proposed change to the Constitution of Virginia.