Lynchburg man arrested after 7-hour standoff found guilty of domestic violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man who barricaded himself in a home for 7 hours before his arrest was found guilty of attacking the woman who would later call 911 on him.

This comes nearly a year after Shawn Calloway Sr. was arrested in April 2020 by the Lynchburg Police Department.

On April 16 at about 11 p.m., officers received a report of domestic violence and arrived to find a woman whose eyes were red with one eye swollen shut, according to police.

The victim said that Calloway had held her against her will and started beating her around 5 p.m.

Rather than comply with officers, that night, Calloway barricaded himself inside the home for 7 hours, before being taken into custody.

In court, on March 8, 2021, the victim testified in the Lynchburg Circuit Court that she was trying to leave after Calloway had accused her of cheating.

She also testified that Calloway wouldn’t let her go and that he punched her in the face before he hog-tied her hands and feet together behind her back with a cable cord and then punched her again.

Eventually, he untied her and she managed to run out of the house and call 911.

Calloway was charged with felony offenses of abduction and domestic assault and battery, his third or subsequent offense of that charge.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the Lynchburg Circuit Court.