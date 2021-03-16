Roanoke establishes Gun Violence Prevention Commission

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council voted to establish a permanent gun violence prevention commission on Monday which will put plans into action to reduce gun and gang violence in the Star City.

Over the past two years, the gun violence task force has looked at the root causes of gun violence in the community and discussed what they can do about it.

The commission will have nine members, including Councilman Joe Cobb.

They’re going to focus on community education and advocacy, social and emotional learning in young children, and hire a youth and young adult gang violence prevention coordinator.

The goal is that these changes will lead to improvements over the next five to 10 years.

“There aren’t quick fixes to long-term root causes. They have to be addressed over a period of time and in some cases, they’re generational,” said Cobb.

The commission also wants to create a website where people can look for information, resources and find out how to volunteer.

Its first meeting is in April.