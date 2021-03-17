19-year-old Lynchburg man faces attempted 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with Monday night shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested a man they say shot another man on Monday night in Lynchburg.

At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Cabell Street for a report of shots fired and malicious wounding.

They arrived to find one man who had been shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said that more shots also were fired into vehicles in the area.

Officer later arrested Brent Jaylen Moses, 19, of Lynchburg, charging him with the following:

Attempted second-degree murder

Two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharging a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.