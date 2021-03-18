Some Virginia pharmacies will start vaccinating more people

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Pharmacies in Virginia that are administering the coronavirus vaccine through a partnership with the federal government will begin offering doses to more people.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that participating pharmacies will expand eligibility to people between the ages of 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. Eligibility will also expand to more frontline essential workers.

Those workers include people in public safety, agriculture and manufacturing. Other eligible fields include mail carriers, grocery store workers and government workers such as judges.

More than 300 pharmacies in Virginia are taking part in the federal pharmacy program. People can visit VaccineFinder.org to find eligible pharmacy locations.