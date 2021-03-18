Virtual breakfast with the superintendent event highlights Lynchburg education during pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – School leaders in Lynchburg are looking back on the pandemic.

The district held a virtual breakfast with the superintendent Thursday.

The panel discussed how they’re providing electronic devices and broadband access, delivering meals and educational material and teaching remotely.

“Education has changed, and so have we at Lynchburg City Schools. During our time when we have been leading with care, we’ve had to connect with our students and families differently,” said Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards.

As some students return to the classroom four days a week, school leaders are also working on summer programs and having in-person learning five days a week this Fall.